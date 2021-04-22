Live

Facebook warns users after Brad Pitt death hoax

A fake story claiming that Brad Pitt is dead has been making the rounds on Facebook. Clicking the link will let hackers access users' data, and now Facebook is issuing a warning. Dana Jacobson has more.
