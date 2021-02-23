Live

Facebook tentatively agrees to resume talks with Australia after banning country from posting news links

Facebook has tentatively agreed to resume negotiations with Australia after a new proposed law prompted the social media platform to ban news links from being shared on the platform. If passed, the law would make Australia the first country to force internet companies to pay news organizations for their content. Syracuse University assistant professor Jennifer Grygiel joins CBSN to discuss Facebook's response to the law.
