"Facebook papers" suggest platform did little to stop spread of misinformation Thousands of pages of internal Facebook documents shared with journalists around the world are shedding light on the platform's approach to misinformation, hate speech and research on algorithms on users' news feeds. CBS News' Laurie Segall reports on CEO Mark Zuckerberg's response. Then, CBS News' technology and politics reporter Musadiq Bidar joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to explain the details of these documents and how Facebook's algorithms work.