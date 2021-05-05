Facebook Oversight Board upholds Trump suspension but orders review of the process Facebook's Oversight Board has issued a decision upholding the company's suspension of former President Donald Trump following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But the panel also directed Facebook to review its decision within six months and criticized the "indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension." CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green on CBSN with the breaking news and what it means.