Facebook "outsourcing responsibility" to Oversight Board to rule on Trump ban, critics say The Oversight Board created by Facebook will issue a decision on President Trump's removal from the platform Wednesday morning. But an independent group called the Real Facebook Oversight Board thinks the problem is bigger than Mr. Trump's false claims. Carole Cadwalladr, a reporter for The Guardian and a member of that independent group, spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what she and her colleagues want to see Facebook do to curb the spread of misinformation.