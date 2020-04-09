Facebook group "RVs for MDs" lets health care workers self-quarantine safely A North Texas woman got a helping hand when she turned to the internet in a desperate bid to help her husband, an ER doctor, find somewhere to rest without the risk of exposing his family to the coronavirus. She turned her experience into a movement called "RVs for MDs," a Facebook group which connects people in the medical profession needing to quarantine with nearby volunteers who are willing to lend their campers to them. Mireya Villarreal speaks to group founder Emily Phillips and several people who benefited from her initiative for our series A More Perfect Union.