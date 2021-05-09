Facebook announces overhaul to prioritize content from friends and family Facebook is making big changes to what its more than two billion users see when they log on. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday the platform is overhauling its news feed algorithm to prioritize content from family and friends. Users will see less public content, like posts from brands and news organizations. CBS News contributor and Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the incentive behind the changes and what they hope to accomplish.