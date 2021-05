Face-to-face with David Koresh Famed defense attorney Dick DeGuerin shows "48 Hours"' Peter Van Sant the site where he first met his former client, Branch Davidian leader David Koresh, in March 1993. On Feb. 28, 1993, the ATF conducted a failed raid on the reclusive religious group, resulting in loss of life on both sides and a 51-day standoff. DeGuerin details his first meeting with Koresh and what he believes may have been an FBI cover up -- a claim the FBI adamantly denies.