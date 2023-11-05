Face The Nation: Zomlot, Crow, Gonzales, Markarova Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Husam Zomlot, Palestinian Authority ambassador to the U.K, on "Face the Nation" repeatedly refused to condemn the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Gaza, and he said that "we need to see the U.S. play the role of honest mediator", Reps. Jason Crow, Democrat of Colorado, and Tony Gonzales, Republican of Texas, tell "Face the Nation" that the For Country Caucus is "all about … respecting each other and being able to have those debates where we can agree on some basic facts", Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., tells "Face the Nation" that the "war on terror has to be won everywhere, and a CBS News poll shows President Biden continues to trail Trump in a potential rematch as the number of Americans who say things are going badly has hit the high for the year.