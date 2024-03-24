Face The Nation: Warnock, Montoya-Galvez, Vinograd Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Sen. Raphael Warnock tells "Face the Nation" that he believes that "Georgia voters are going to do for Joe Biden what they did for me" and go blue again in 2020, in an exclusive interview with CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez, U.S. Border Patrol chief Jason Owens said the situation at the southern border is a "national security threat", and Samantha Vinograd, a CBS News contributor and former counterterrorism official for the Department of Homeland Security in the Biden and Obama administrations tells "Face the Nation" that when she worked with the agency, they "were concerned about the threat that ISIS-K posed to American interests and to the homeland."