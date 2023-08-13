Face The Nation: Turner, Shargi, Pape Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Mike Turner, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, tells "Face the Nation" that he has "concerns" with the appointment of David Weiss as special counsel overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation, Neda Sharghi, the sister of Emad Shargi, one of the four Americans held in Iran who was transferred last week from prison to house arrest, tells "Face the Nation" that her family is "incredibly nervous about what happens next", and Robert Pape tells "Face the Nation" that his survey found that political violence is "moving into the mainstream," particularly in the last three months.