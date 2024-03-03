Face The Nation: Turner, Khanna, Dettelbach Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Mike Turner tells "Face the Nation" that while Speaker Mike Johnson did not bring a vote on aid to Ukraine, "we have to support" Ukraine now, "or they will lose. And I think the Speaker sees that emergency", Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California tells "Face the Nation" that the Biden administration can't "continue to transfer weapons" to Israel amid the current war against Hamas, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms director Steven Dettelbach talks with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan about guns in America — and why new technology might require new solutions.