Face The Nation: Turner, Himes, McKenzie Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Speaker Mike Johnson said that the House plans to vote next week on a standalone bill on aid to Israel, Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Mike Turner tells "Face the Nation" that the House has to "make certain" that there's a path for aid to Ukraine. "Ukrainians are getting to the point that it's critical that the funding come through," Turner said in a joint appearance with Democratic Rep. Jim Himes, and Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, the Commander of U.S. Central Command, tells "Face the Nation" that the U.S. needs to have an "understanding" of what it wants as an "end state" after strikes in the Middle East.