Face the Nation: Turner, Crow, Montoya-Galvez Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Republican Rep. Mike Turner tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that although President Trump signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of a law forcing ByteDance to divest from TikTok, the app "remains a national security threat", Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that after former President Joe Biden's preemptive pardon of his family members that "there needs to be some guardrails put in place and some reform of the pardon process", and the Trump administration is developing an asylum agreement with El Salvador's government that would allow the U.S. to deport migrants to the small Central American country who are not from there, Camilo Montoya-Galvez reports.