Face The Nation: Sullivan, Escobar, McCain Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan and U.S. national security correspondent David Martin join "Face the Nation" to discuss the Wagner march toward Moscow, Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas tells "Face the Nation" that 80% of Americans do not agree on overturning Roe v. Wade, and Cindy McCain, the executive director of the World Food Programme, tells "Face the Nation" that "starvation and famine" are real risks for vulnerable populations abroad if Russia doesn't extend an agreement to allow Ukraine to export grain.