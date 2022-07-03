Watch CBS News

Face The Nation: Scholz, Patta, Tiemeier

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on Germany's Scholz handling of aid to Ukraine, Patta and the global food crisis forces in South Sudan and Tiemeier discusses maternal mortality in the U.S.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.