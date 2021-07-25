Live

Watch CBSN Live

Face The Nation: Raimondo, Lucas, Leonnig, Rucker

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the infrastructure bill, Kansas City vaccination rate, and "I Alone Can Fix It" authors say former president learned he was "untouchable" from first impeachment.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.