"Face the Nation" moderator John Dickerson holds political focus group in Pa. county Trump won As President Trump comes up on four months in office, we're hearing more from Americans about his job performance. "Face the Nation" moderator John Dickerson held a focus group in Reading, Pa. -- a city in a county Mr. Trump won. The bipartisan group of participants spoke candidly about the president. Here's a bit of what didn't air on Sunday.