Face The Nation: McKenzie, Vinograd, Georgieva Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command, tells "Face the Nation" that his "strategic" advice to Israel is that its response to Iran should be "narrow" and have a "definable beginning and a definable end", Samantha Vinograd, CBS News homeland security contributor and former Homeland Security official, tells "Face the Nation" that terrorist organizations have been "using the Israel-Hamas conflict to try to inspire supporters and operatives all around the world to act", and Kristalina Georgieva, International Monetary Fund director, tells "Face the Nation" that the economic impact of the Middle East instability so far has been "somewhat moderate," but "any impact as small as it might be is not desirable in an economy with high uncertainty and inflation still not being brought down to target."