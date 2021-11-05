Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Face the Nation" marks 65 years on the air

In 2019, CBS News' political affairs show "Face the Nation" marked its 65th anniversary since its first broadcast in 1954. Moderator Margaret Brennan took a look back at the prolific show and what it strives to accomplish in a divided Washington.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.