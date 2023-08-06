Face The Nation: Lauro, Phillips, Krebs Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...John Lauro, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, said former Vice President Mike Pence will "eviscerate any allegation of criminal intent on the part of Trump", Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota says he hasn't decided whether to challenge President Biden for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination, and Chris Krebs says there were "any number of state election officials who had every incentive in the world to prove that something happened to deliver an outcome to President Trump, but that never happened."