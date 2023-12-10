Face The Nation: Lankford, Young, Soeripto Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Sen. James Lankford tells "Face the Nation" that the Congress "can't just sit back and say we're going to nothing" on the border, Shalanda Young, the White House Office of Management and Budget director, tells "Face the Nation" that it is "time" that she sends a letter to Congress "outlining the stakes" with cutting off funding to Ukraine in the supplemental budget bill, and Janti Soeripto, Save the Children president and CEO, tells "Face the Nation" that amid the Israeli invasion of Gaza, the humanitarian crisis is "unspeakable — essentially what is unfolding before our eyes. The humanitarian agencies cannot help children in this current situation."