Face The Nation: Krishnamoorthi, Gallagher, Swisher Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Reps. Mike Gallagher and Raja Krishnamoorthi, the co-chairs of the House select committee on the Chinese Communist Party, join "Face the Nation" to discuss the House passing a bill on TikTok, Tech journalist Kara Swisher tells "Face the Nation" that although TikTok's leadership says the company is not controlled by the Chinese government, "every Chinese company I've covered has had the tentacles of the Chinese Communist Party involved in it, whether they like it or not", and UNICEF chief Catherine Russell tells "Face the Nation" that the number of children who have died so far in Gaza in the Israel-Hamas war, which she called an "astronomical, horrifying number." "We haven't seen that rate of death among children in almost any other conflict in the world," she added.