Face The Nation: Krebs, Swisher, Hochstein, Williams, D'Agata Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the role of disinformation and threats ahead of the midterms; a focus group of "Pressured parents" and their midterm priorities; Biden's adviser on the strategic release of more oil from reserve if needed; Ukrainian forces push counteroffensive against Russian troops; and U.S. troops bolster NATO allies bordering Ukraine.