Face the Nation: Kelly, Moynihan, McKenzie Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, the twice-elected Democratic governor of the red state of Kansas, praised Vice President Kamala Harris’ selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, calling him a “huge asset” to the ticket, In a week with high turbulence in in the U.S. economy and jitters in the markets, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to ease pressure on American consumers, and Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, the former commander of U.S. Central Command, predicted on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” Sunday that Lebanese Hezbollah could soon be involved in the border conflict with Israel.