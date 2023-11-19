Face The Nation: Kawar, Gallagher, Krishnamoorthi Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Dina Kawar, the Jordanian ambassador to the U.S., tells "Face the Nation" that Jordan is calling for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas, the co-chairs of the House select committee on China, Reps. Mike Gallaher and Raja Krishnamoorthi, tell "Face the Nation" agreed that the White House's aid request for Taiwan and other Asian allies "must pass", and on Capitol Hill this past week, a U.S. senator challenged a testifying witness to a fight and the former House speaker was accused of elbowing a member of Congress. With the presidential election less than a year away, "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan says "let's all bring some civility back to our politics — the serious issues facing our country require it."