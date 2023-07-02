Face The Nation: Holder, Drake, Gorman Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Eric Holder, who served as Attorney General under former President Obama, tells "Face the Nation" that "the notion of affirmative action is to take into account one of many things, when you look at qualified students applying to college", Michael Drake, the president of the University of California system, notes to "Face the Nation" that "affirmative action was one tool we used in the past that was removed" to create opportunities for a diverse student body, and Lindsay Gorman, a technology expert at the German Marshall Fund, discusses on "Face the Nation" how to differentiate AI-generated images online from real ones.