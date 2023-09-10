Watch CBS News

Face The Nation: Harris, McKenzie, Sanger

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on... Kamala Harris on U.S. relations with China, Retired Gen. McKenzie on ISIS as an "enduring" threat and the uphill battle Joe Biden faces in diplomacy with China.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.