Watch CBS News

Face the Nation: Graham, Esper, Fitzpatrick

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on... Lindsey Graham on future of Ukraine funding, remembering Senator Dianne Feinstein and Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Trump's foreign policy ideas.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.