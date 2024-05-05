Face The Nation: Fetterman, Khanna, Queen Rania Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Democratic Sen. John Fetterman tells "Face the Nation" that although he knows his state will be "very competitive" in the 2024 election, "Joe Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania and he's going to do that again", Rep. Ro Khanna, Democrat of California, tells "Face the Nation" that as some campus protesters have engaged in violence or antisemitism, "it is diminishing the thousands of young people who simply want the war to end", and Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan tells "Face the Nation" that the Arab world sees the U.S. as an "enabler" of Israel. "People view the U.S. as being a party to this war," she said.