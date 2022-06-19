Watch CBS News

Face The Nation: Deese, Mester, Kendi

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on congress to pass legislation to lower costs for prescription drugs, the risk of a recession as inflation climbs and how to talk to children about Juneteenth, racism and white supremacist ideology.
