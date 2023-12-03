Face The Nation: Cox, Polis, Gottlieb Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...the co-chairs of the National Governors Association, Gov. Jared Polis and Gov. Spencer Cox, tells "Face the Nation" that their goal is that "whatever the issue is, whether it's abortion, whether it's Israel, Palestine, whether it's the border and immigration, stop shouting, start talking and listening", Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb tells "Face the Nation" that the U.S. is looking at a "more typical winter pathogen season", and Last week, there were four high-profile departures from public service, ranging from highly distinguished to controversial to disastrous: Rep. George Santos became the sixth lawmaker to be expelled from Congress and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died at the age of 100, while Rosalynn Carter was remembered as she was laid to rest in Georgia and Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, died at the age of 93. Mark Strassmann takes a look.