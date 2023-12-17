Face The Nation: Coons, Goolsbee, Markarova Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware tells "Face the Nation" that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been an "exceptionally difficult partner" to work with, Austan Goolsbee, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, tells "Face the Nation" that it's "too early to declare victory" in avoiding a recession, and Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova tells "Face the Nation" that "all eyes are on" Congress right now as a deal to provide aid to her country has been tied up with a potential border security plan.