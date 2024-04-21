Face The Nation: Cole, Sanger, Shapiro Missed the second half of the show? The latest on... Rep. Tom Cole tells "Face the Nation" that although a motion to vacate has been filed against House Speaker Mike Johnson, "the reservoir of goodwill is enormous" for him among the GOP conference, New York Times correspondent David Sanger, author of the book "New Cold Wars," tells "Face the Nation" that the new international world order is a "very different competition than what we had in the Cold War", and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro tells "Face the Nation" that while there are no specific threats ahead of Passover, "we continue to work closely with law enforcement and community leaders to do everything we can to take down the temperature, to address the rise in antisemitism, Islamophobia, other forms of hate."