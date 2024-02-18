Face The Nation: Clyburn, Brinkley, Parnes Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina says he is concerned about the potential impact that misinformation could have on the elections in November, citing the use of artificial intelligence to mimic President Biden's voice in New Hampshire. Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian and author of "The Unfinished Presidency," and Amie Parnes, a national political reporter whose latest book "Lucky" chronicles President Biden's 2020 campaign, discuss the 2024 presidential race, and a celebration last week in Kansas City that was meant to mark the Chiefs' win in the Super Bowl took a horrifying turn when a burst of gunfire killed one person and injured nearly two dozen others. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports.