Face The Nation: Christie, Murphy, Bowers Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tells "Face the Nation" that Republicans are "afraid of Donald Trump" in refusing to say former President Donald Trump's actions surrounding the 2020 election were criminal, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's administration is suing three school districts that require teachers to tell parents if their child is showing signs of changing their gender identity, and Dr. Marci Bowers tells "Face the Nation" that the majority of Americans are "very comfortable" with their binary identity. But the rest, who identify as transgender diverse, are a "vulnerable population that deserves healthcare."