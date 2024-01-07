Face The Nation: Cheney, Desantis, Van Hollen Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney tells "Face the Nation" that "we have to be prepared" to defeat the former president at the ballot box, 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tells "Face the Nation" that if the upcoming election is about former President Trump or "religating the past elections," it will be a "really nasty election", and Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, who recently took an official trip to the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, tells "Face the Nation" that there needs to be a "24/7 operation" getting aid into Gaza because it's a "24/7 humanitarian crisis."