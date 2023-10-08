Face The Nation: Adams, Pritzker, Scott Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Rep. Nancy Mace tells "Face the Nation" that she will support Rep. Jim Jordan in the race to become the next speaker, New York City Mayor Eric Adams tells "Face the Nation" that in the last week of September, over 3,700 asylum seekers arrived, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker tells "Face the Nation" that as thousands of migrants have come into Chicago, "we understand the humanitarian crisis that we're addressing – but we can't address this by ourselves. We need help from the White House."