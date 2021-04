"Face-saving" with new offensive to take back Ramadi from ISIS Vice President Joe Biden says the U.S. will stand with Iraq in its fight against ISIS. He telephoned Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi Monday, praising Iraqi forces for their "sacrifice and bravery." On Sunday, Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said the Iraqi troops showed "no will to fight." CBS News national security analyst Juan Zarate joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the status of the fight against ISIS.