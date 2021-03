Fabien Cousteau aims to top famed grandfather Fabien Cousteau, grandson of famed ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau, has embarked on a 31-day underwater expedition in the Florida Keys, where he will live 60 feet below the ocean's surface. "Mission 31" builds on the legacy of Conshelf II, the 30-day underwater living experiment in the Red Sea that Jacques Cousteau filmed in 1963 for his Oscar-winning documentary "World Without Sun.