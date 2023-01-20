FAA says outage was from accidental contractor mistake: CBS News Flash Jan. 20, 2023 The FAA says contractors working on a pilot-alert system accidentally deleted files last week -- disrupting air traffic across the country. The agency says there's no evidence of a cyberattack and it’s taking steps to keep it from recurring. T-Mobile says data from 37 million customers has been hacked. And the L.A. coroner says "Will and Grace" actor Leslie Jordan died from sudden cardiac dysfunction while driving in Hollywood last October.