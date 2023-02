FAA proposes $1M fine for United Airlines: CBS News Flash Feb. 7, 2023 The FAA is proposing a fine of more than $1 million on United Airlines over preflight safety checks. New York City is lifting its COVID vaccine mandate for public workers this week. And as concerns grow over China's ability to gather information on the U.S., Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says state agencies must ban TikTok on government devices by next week.