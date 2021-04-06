Live

Watch CBSN Live

FAA is taking a closer look at plane-bird strikes

The FAA is taking a closer look at mid-air plane collisions with birds. Founder of TravelPulse.com Mark Murphy joins CBSN with more on how the agency wants to know whether airlines and manufacturers need added gear to prevent them.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.