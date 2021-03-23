Live

FAA bans U.S. airlines from flying to Tel Aviv

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed a 24-hour flight ban for American airliners operating in Israel, while Michael Bloomberg flew to Tel Aviv on Israeli carrier El Al to protest the ban. Chip Reid reports from Washington.
