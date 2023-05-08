Watch CBS News

Recapping Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen won Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix in front of a star-studded crowd. The Athletic's Luke Smith joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to talk about the event.
