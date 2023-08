F. Murray Abraham, with laughter and tears F. Murray Abraham, the Academy Award-winning star of "Amadeus," "Scarface" and the HBO series "The White Lotus," has maintained his six-decade-long career thanks, he says, to possessing both arrogance and humility. He talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about the high school teacher who believed in him; the story behind his stage name; and how winning an Oscar changed the trajectory of his profession (and not necessarily for the better).