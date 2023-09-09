F-16 pilots recall their mission to intercept Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001 As we commemorate the 9/11 terror attacks, CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell sat down with Air National Guard pilots Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville and Heather Penney as they recount the harrowing events from that Tuesday morning in 2001 when they heroically rushed into their F-16 fighter jets in what they knew might be their last mission to protect the nation's capital after the World Trade Center attacks in New York City. Tune in for exclusive Air Traffic Control audio over the Eastern seaboard.