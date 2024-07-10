Eyewitness speaks out about death of Black man who was pinned to ground by security Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a Black man, 43-year-old Dvontaye Mitchell, who was pinned to the ground by security guards outside a Hyatt Regency hotel last month. Video of the incident appears to show guards hitting Mitchell in the head, while one said, "This is what happens when you go into the ladies' room." Mitchell's mother believes he was suffering from a mental health episode. Shawn Moore, an eyewitness, joined CBS News to talk about what happened.