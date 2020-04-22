Coronavirus Updates
Trump says he ordered Navy to "destroy" Iranian gunboats harassing U.S. ships
Canada mass shooting victims ID'd as death toll rises
Man with virus symptoms dies after ERs allegedly turned him away
Nurse fears incarcerated fiance won't make it home amid pandemic
Contact tracing deployed in effort to fight coronavirus
Nurses protest at White House over lack of protective gear
Study: Over 4% of L.A. County population may have been infected
Thief breaks into health care worker's car and steals N95 masks
Coronavirus updates: Testing sheds new light on U.S. outbreaks
Coronavirus
Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 testing sheds new light on U.S. outbreaks
Full CBS News coverage: Coronavirus pandemic
People we lost to coronavirus
Retired army doctors join the fight against coronavirus
Leader of world's fifth-largest economy "can't say" the worst is over
Stacey Abrams criticizes Georgia governor's decision to lift lockdowns
Oil price war and virus a "double whammy" for Texas city
Seth Doane on coronavirus recovery and 41-day quarantine
NYC overwhelmed by coronavirus dead; plasma treatment begins
The coronavirus effect on America's food supply
Broadway star Danny Burstein recounts "scary moment" with virus
Mitch Albom writes new book to raise money for COVID-19 relief
Eye Opener at 8: Trump to suspend green cards
A look at what we've been covering on "CBS This Morning."
