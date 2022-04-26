Eye on America: Nevada's youth mental health crisis, Michigan's alligator sanctuary and more From combating the rise in crime to transforming a symbol of hate into unity — we shine a light on a few of America's unsung heroes. We take a look at a Nevada school district focusing on social and emotional support for students. Then we travel to Michigan to see how abandoned alligators find a permanent home at a reptile rescue sanctuary. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.