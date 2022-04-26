Watch CBS News

Eye on America: Nevada's youth mental health crisis, Michigan's alligator sanctuary and more

From combating the rise in crime to transforming a symbol of hate into unity — we shine a light on a few of America's unsung heroes. We take a look at a Nevada school district focusing on social and emotional support for students. Then we travel to Michigan to see how abandoned alligators find a permanent home at a reptile rescue sanctuary. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.